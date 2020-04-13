Yediyurappa tackles political, economic challenges amid covid -19 crisis

BENGALURU: Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa has been fighting not just the covid -19 outbreak but also trying to contain a crisis among his cabinet colleagues, party, while managing the state economy, people aware of the development said.

The crisis within the government has been severe especially with some cabinet ministers putting politics above efforts to contain the outbreak in the state, they said.

Karnataka has so far reported 226 cases of covid-19, with death toll at six. But the 77-year-old chief minister has failed to capitalise on the fact that his government has brought down Karnataka's position from third place across the country to the 11th in terms of the number of positive cases.

The tiff between medical education minister K Sudhakar and health minister B Sriramulu prompted Yediyurappa to put education minister S Suresh Kumar in-charge of matters pertaining to covid-19.

“There is not even an iota of truth in this allegation. Both ministers are in the task force and working hard to handle the crisis. As Suresh Kumar is in Bengaluru it will be easy for him to brief the media," Yediyurappa told Mint in an email response.

But many within the party and the government are not happy with the Yeiyurappa's solution and have been worried about possible consequences.

“The manner in which the situation has been handled has not helped at all," said one person aware of the developments, requesting not to be named.

Aggravating the situation was Yediyurappa announcing district in-charge ministers, where many felt water resources minister Ramesh Jarkiholi was overlooked while ST Somashekar, the cooperation minister was made incharge of Mysuru over V Somanna.

Another person said the chief minister has kept a few "able" ministers at bay to ensure his son's, BY Vijayendra, imminent political future is not overshadowed.

Yediyurappa will have to watch out for those among his government and party who take their orders from Delhi, analysts and political leaders say.

With reports of a growing rift between the Karnataka chief minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) central leadership, Yediyurappa has been left to defend the union government that has reduced the flow of funds into Karnataka.

The state stands to lose over ₹22,000 crore in devolution of goods and services tax and has also seen a reduction in central share of taxes under the 15th finance commission recommendations.

"When we are in the middle of the crisis, how can we keep on counting the money which has come from the Centre. We are busy with handling the disease, I can assure you that there is no dearth of funds to manage the crisis," Yediyurappa told Mint.

The Congress, meanwhile, has launched an attack on the state leadership and the Centre.

Senior Congress leader RV Deshpande said it was unfair of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ask proprietors to pay wages without any economic incentive or activity.

Karnataka is considering a staggered lifting of the lockdown over the next 15 days to kickstart economic activity in the state and provide relief to corporates.

A Bengaluru-based political analyst said the crisis has highlighted the problems in coordination by those willing to challenge Yediyurappa.