Be it crypto markets or the stock market, the past couple of weeks have not been good for either of them. The subdued mood in the market has continued to prevail with the Sensex crashing over 1,000 points in May. The Crypto market has also tanked with Bitcoin slipping below $30,000. Globally stock markets are currently in the sea of red, which is making investors jittery.

