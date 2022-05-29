'Yeh Laal Rang': Harsh Goenka has a hilarious take on cryptos, stock market and investors will relate to it. See post1 min read . 09:41 AM IST
- Harsh Goenka has shared a hilarious post to lighten the mood of stock market, cryptocurrencies' investors
Be it crypto markets or the stock market, the past couple of weeks have not been good for either of them. The subdued mood in the market has continued to prevail with the Sensex crashing over 1,000 points in May. The Crypto market has also tanked with Bitcoin slipping below $30,000. Globally stock markets are currently in the sea of red, which is making investors jittery.
RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka has a a funny take on the current market situation, and therefore he has shared a post to lighten the mood of the investors.
Goenka shared Kishore Kumar's song called 'Yeh Laal Rang' (This red colour) from the film Prem Nagar (1974), in which actress Hema Malini and late actor Rajesh Khanna can be seen anxious along with red-coloued charts of the stock market, representing the current market situation.
And, in the background, the song starts as, "Ye lal rang kab mujhe chhodega, Ye lal rang kab mujhe chhodega. Mera gam kab talak mera dil todega. Ye lal rang kab mujhe chhodega. (When will this red colour leave me, when will this red colour leave me. When will my grief break my heart? When will this red color leave me)".
Goenka's tweet has amassed 638 likes and 105 people have shared it so far. Netizens have also appreciated Goenka's sense of humour, with one Twitter user saying, "Awesome sense of humour...maja aa jaata hai aapke tweets dekh kar (It's fun to watch your tweets)".
Another user shared laughing emojis and wrote, "I feel one of them".
Other netizens also complemented Goenka for his witty take on the stock market and cryptocurrencies.
