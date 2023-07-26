Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  'Yeh Modi ki guarantee hai...': PM Modi's promise to India for his 3rd term

'Yeh Modi ki guarantee hai...': PM Modi's promise to India for his 3rd term

1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 08:13 PM IST Devesh Kumar

  • PM Modi added that he want to assure the people of the country that after 2024 when NDA government returns to power, the pace of development will be much faster

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the inauguration of the redeveloped International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex at Pragati Maidan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday gave a guarantee that in his third term India will be among the top three economies in the world. PM Modi added that he want to assure the people of the country that after 2024 when NDA government returns to power, the pace of development will be much faster. The development came as PM Modi inaugurated the IECC Complex 'Bharat Mandapam' in Pragati Maidan on Wednesday.

PM Modi pointed out some achievements of his government and said in the last 5 years, 13.5 crore people have come out of poverty. “International agencies are also saying that extreme poverty in India is on the verge of ending. This shows that the decisions and policies that have been made in the last 9 years, are taking the country in the right direction," PM Modi said.

While addressing the crowd at newly inaugurated IECC Complex in Pragati Maidan, PM Modi took a jibe at Opposition and said that some people have a tendency to comment and stop good works.

“Some people have a tendency to comment and stop good works. When 'Kartavya Path' was being built, many things were running on the front page of newspapers as breaking news. It was raised in courts as well, but when it was constructed, the same people said that it is good. I am sure the 'Toli' will also accept 'Bharat Mandapam' and it is also possible that they might come here to deliver a lecture in a seminar," PM Modi said.

During his speech, PM Modi made a mention of Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023 and paid his tributes to the heroes of the Kargil war. “Today is a historic day as it's Kargil Vijay Diwas. The enemies of the country were defeated by our brave sons and daughters. I pay tribute to each and every hero who sacrificed his life in the Kargil war," PM Modi said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Devesh Kumar

I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 08:13 PM IST
