Yeh Wrong Number Hai: SBI shares tips on how to deal with scam calls2 min read . Updated: 10 Oct 2022, 10:49 AM IST
The SBI video message asks people to look for signs on how scamsters try to dupe people
The State Bank of India (SBI) has shared important update on how to deal with scam calls. “Understand "YehWrongNumberHai"! Never call back or respond to such SMSs as these are scam to steal your personal/financial information. Stay Alert and #SafeWithSBI. #CyberJagrooktaDiwas," SBI tweeted sharing a 25-second video clip.