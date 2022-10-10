The State Bank of India (SBI) has shared important update on how to deal with scam calls. “Understand "YehWrongNumberHai"! Never call back or respond to such SMSs as these are scam to steal your personal/financial information. Stay Alert and #SafeWithSBI. #CyberJagrooktaDiwas," SBI tweeted sharing a 25-second video clip.

The SBI video message asks people to look for signs on how scamsters try to dupe people. People often get calls that their electricity connection will be cut. The State Bank of India has warned consumers against falling prey to fraudulent messages by electricity department asking for bill payment. The WhatsApp message states. “Dear customer, your electricity supply will be disconnected tonight at 9.30pm from the electricity office because your previous month’s bill was not updated. Please immediately contact our electricity office. Thank You."

SBI shares tips on how to identify Yeh Wrong Number Hai

- Message received from a phone number and not an official ID

- Asking you to take immediate qction by calling from a random number

- Creating urgency

- Spelling or grammatical mistakes

SBI says that people should make safe choices and verify the source before taking an action.

SBI lines up NPAs over ₹ 746 crore for sale

In other news, SBI has lined up various non-performing assets up for sale this month and the next, including the fraud account of Sintex BAPL, to recover over ₹746 crore. In an auction scheduled for November 4, SBI will put up NPAs for sale to asset reconstruction companies (ARCs)/ financial institutions (FIs), banks or Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs).

The auction of NPAs will include accounts of Sintex BAPL with an outstanding of ₹197.74 crore; Surat Hazira NH6 Tollway Pvt Ltd of exposure of ₹335.54 crore and Shreebhav Polyweaves Pvt Ltd ( ₹20.20 crore).

Later this month on October 31, e-auction of three accounts will take place: VVF India Ltd with loan outstanding of ₹154.37 crore; Ashok Magnetics Ltd (formerly AML Steels) ₹23.82 crore and Agarwalas Polytrade ( ₹15.03 crore).

