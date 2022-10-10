Yeh Wrong Number Hai: SBI shares tips on how to deal with scam calls

The SBI video message asks people to look for signs on how scamsters try to dupe people. People often get calls that their electricity connection will be cut. The State Bank of India has warned consumers against falling prey to fraudulent messages by electricity department asking for bill payment. The WhatsApp message states. “Dear customer, your electricity supply will be disconnected tonight at 9.30pm from the electricity office because your previous month’s bill was not updated. Please immediately contact our electricity office. Thank You."