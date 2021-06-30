Yellen, Sitharaman discuss global minimum tax ahead of G-20 meet

A consensus on global minimum tax could help the US to raise taxes without risking flight of capital to low tax countries and give countries like India the right to tax tech giants who serve Indian consumers without a place of business here—a key concept in conventional taxation. India will not have to raise corporate tax as part of the deal as the applicable rate here is either at par—only for new manufacturing companies--or higher. But India may insist on the tax provisions covering offshore digital corporations to be as broad as possible.

