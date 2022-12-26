A cold wave swept parts of Delhi on Sunday with the minimum temperature dropping to 3 degrees Celsius in the Ridge area, the India Meteorological Department said. The minimum temperature is expected to fall further today on Monday. A thick blanket of dense fog engulfed the national capital today morning and the minimum temperature likely to drop to 4 degrees Celsius, according to the weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

