Yellow alert in Delhi: Schools to shut, metro to run at 50% capacity

Yellow alert in Delhi: Schools to shut, metro to run at 50% capacity1 min read . 01:56 PM IST
Under the Delhi government's four-stage Graded response Action Plan (GRAP), the yellow alert will lead to a host of additional curbs
A yellow alert has been sounded in Delhi and some restrictions imposed under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in view of the rising number of Covid cases in the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today.
The chief minister, after reviewing the Covid situation at a high-level meeting, said virus cases were rising fast in Delhi but there was no need to panic as most people have mild symptoms.
Under the Delhi government's four-stage Graded response Action Plan (GRAP), the yellow alert will lead to a host of additional curbs.
The yellow alert entails restrictions like night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, the opening of non-essential shops based on an odd-even basis, halved seating capacity in Metro trains and buses among others, PTI reported
Restrictions under yellow alert
Night curfew
Closure of schools and colleges.
Closure of shops of non-essential items.
Halved seating capacity in metro trains
Capping wedding and funeral gatherings
When is yellow alert issued?
The yellow alert is issued when the city sees a positivity rate of 0,5% for two consecutive days. Delhi had a positivity rate of 0.55% on Sunday and 0.68 on Monday.
Delhi CM said although cases were rising in Delhi, there was no increased consumption of medical oxygen or increased demand of beds and ICU facilities which meant most people were getting treated at home.
The list of restrictions under the yellow alert will be made public later on, he said.
Night curfew in Delhi
In the wake of increasing coronavirus cases and a night curfew in place to contain the spread of the virus, the Delhi government has directed police and other authorities to deal strictly with those who violate the COVID-19 rules. The Government has also banned celebrations on the occasion of the New Year. Night curfew (from 11 pm to 5 am) was put into effect in Delhi on December 27.
