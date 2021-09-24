1 min read.Updated: 24 Sep 2021, 04:37 PM ISTLivemint
An yellow alert for heavy rainfall has been issued for a few districts in Odisha. The office of Special Relief Commissioner said, as reported by news agency ANI, “Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Khodak, Puri, Jagatsinghpurup in the next 12 hours."
Rain lashed in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad and areas around it in the early hours of Friday.