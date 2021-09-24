An yellow alert for heavy rainfall has been issued for a few districts in Odisha. The office of Special Relief Commissioner said, as reported by news agency ANI, “Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Khodak, Puri, Jagatsinghpurup in the next 12 hours."

Rain lashed in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad and areas around it in the early hours of Friday.

This comes hours after national weather forecasting agency India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate intensity rainfall in parts of Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi, NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad) Karnal, Assandh, Safidon, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Loharu, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Narnaul (Haryana) Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Pilakhua (U.P.) Pilani, Jhunjunu, Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," IMD had tweeted at 10.30 pm yesterday.

(With inputs from agencies)

