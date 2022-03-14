Yellow alert! These states to see ‘heatwave’ to ‘severe heatwave’ in next 5 days

With a rise in temperature, many states across the country are seeing sudden heat waves. The Centre's meteorological department has issued warnings that there will be a big rise in temperature in the next five days.
"Temperatures will continue to rise in Punjab, Haryana, southern UP, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh. In the next five days, these areas will see heatwave to severe heatwave, temperatures could touch 47 degrees Celcius at some places," Dr N Kumar, scientist, IMD told news agency ANI.
Yellow alerts have been issued for a heatwave in the Gujarat region for the next 2 days. The temperature might rise around 1-2°C and a severe heatwave is expected in the Saurashtra and Gujarat regions.
The temperature in Ahmedabad is expected around 40-41°C, Manorama Mohanty, Director, MET Ahmedabad, said. The Met department has also issued a heatwave warning till March 16 in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.
The IMD on Monday issued a severe heatwave condition alert for the Saurashtra-Kutch, Konkan areas. They also predicted heatwave conditions over Coastal Karnataka, Southwest, Rajasthan and Gujarat region.
The Indian Metrological Department further said that there is a high probability that maximum temperatures will rise by 2-3°C over most parts of Northwest, Central and northeast India during the next 3 days.
Heatwave could lead to moderate health concerns for vulnerable people e.g. infants, the elderly, people with chronic diseases.
Increased likelihood of heat illness symptoms in people who are either exposed to the sun for a prolonged period or doing heavy work.
Avoid heat exposure – keep cool. Avoid dehydration.
Drink sufficient water- even if not thirsty.
Avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, cotton clothes and cover the head by use of cloth, hat or umbrella etc.
Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, Torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, etc to keep yourself hydrated.
