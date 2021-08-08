To control a probable third wave of coronavirus, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has put into force a graded action plan to tackle any surge in Covid-19 infections in the coming days. Delhi is the first city to enforce such a plan.

Restrictions or relaxations for any activity in the national capital will from now on be implemented as stipulated by the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the DDMA order read.

It directed all district administrations that GRAP recommendations shall be implemented with immediate effect. DDMA will send daily alerts to all districts under a colour-coded system mentioned in the GRAP to help them make decisions.

The colour-coded Covid-19 plan enlists separate sets of measures based on positivity rate, active cases and hospitalisations, classifying them under Yellow, Amber, Orange and Red alerts.

GRAP was approved by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal last month.

The GRAP takes into account three parameters -- positivity rate, cumulative new positive cases and average oxygenated bed occupancy in the city. Following a detailed analysis of these parameters, four colour-coded levels of alert and their criteria have been recommended in the plan.

"Permitted/prohibited/restricted activities shall be as per the level of alerts specified in the Graded Response Action Plan with immediate effect and till further orders," the DDMA said.

"As soon as any parameter (out of three) reaches the specified level of alert, 'the order of alert' shall be issued and permitted/prohibited/restricted activities prescribed at such level shall become operational automatically," noted the order.

How the colour-coded system will work

As per the plan, with an increase in the level of alerts, more and more sectors will come under the ambit of Covid-19 curbs. While red is the highest level of alert, most economic and social activities and public transport facilities will come to a halt with the announcement of an orange or level-3 alert itself.

Yellow: The level-1 alert will be sounded when the positivity rate crosses 0.5% for two consecutive days or daily new cases increase to 1,500 or oxygenated bed occupancy reaches 500.

Amber: The next level of alert coded with amber colour (level-2) will come into force if the positivity rate rises above 1% or new cases number 3,500 or oxygenated bed occupancy reaching 700.

Orange: The level-3 alert will be the next stage which will kick in if the positivity rate crosses two per cent or new cases number 9,000 or oxygenated bed occupancy becomes 1,000.

Red: The highest level of alert will come into force if the positivity rate crosses 5% or new cases rise to 16,000 or oxygenated bed occupancy reaches 3,000.

The DDMA directed all district magistrates, civic officials, DCPs and other authorities to "extensively disseminate" information regarding alerts for proper compliance and execution of the GRAP.

"All district magistrates shall interact and have a dialogue with resident welfare associations, market associations, mall associations, bar associations and other such bodies in their districts to circulate information in this regard.

"Principal secretary (education) and secretary (higher education) shall ensure that the guidelines regarding level of alerts are disseminated among students," the order stated.

It further said that all authorities concerned such as district magistrates, DCPs, zonal deputy commissioners of municipalities among others shall take necessary actions to ensure compliance of the GRAP in their areas.

The DDMA said it may make modifications in respect of GRAP or any other activities according to the situation assessed from time to time to meet exigencies in the interest of management of the coronavirus pandemic.

Delhi Covid update

Meanwhile, Delhi registered 66 new cases of coronavirus and zero deaths due to the infection today, while the positivity rate stood at 0.10%, according to data shared by the health department in the national capital.

With the new Covid-19 cases, the city's infection tally climbed to 14,36,761. More than 14.11 lakh patients have recovered from the disease, the data showed.

The death toll stands at 25,066, it added.

At present, there are 536 active Covid-19 cases in Delhi and 170 of them are under home isolation. The number of containment zones stands at 269.

It said 67,316 tests, including 47,021 RT-PCR tests, were conducted the previous day in the city.

Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic that claimed a massive number of lives, with the shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the city adding to the woes.

