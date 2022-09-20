Yes Bank case: CBI files chargesheet against Rana Kapoor, Gautam Thapar

Searches were earlier conducted on June 5, 2021, at several premises including the official/residential premises of the accused which led to the recovery of several documents and digital evidence
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against Rana Kapoor, former managing director and CEO of Yes Bank, Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar and Oyster Buildwell Private Limited for allegedly duping Yes Bank to the tune of Rs. 466.51 crore, the probe agency said in a statement.
The CBI had registered the case against Oyster Buildwell Pvt Ltd, Gurugram, and others on June 2, 2021 on the complaint from Yes Bank, alleging that the accused had committed criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal conspiracy and forgery for misappropriation of public money, during 2017-2019.
“Searches were earlier conducted on June 5, 2021, at several premises including the official/residential premises of the accused which led to the recovery of several documents and digital evidence," the agency said.
It was found during investigation that the borrower company had availed credit facilities from Yes Bank and diverted the same to its holding company and other group companies, which were in financial stress & where direct lending by any bank would not have been feasible.
“Role of said accused came to light during investigation who, in conspiracy with each other, were instrumental in the fraudulent transaction which led to the loss of public money to the tune of ₹466.51 crores (approx)," read the press release issued by the CBI.
Further investigation is continuing against the role of other persons.
