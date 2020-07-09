“Rana Kapoor perpetrated the entire scam by firstly taking money out of Yes Bank under the garb of debentures and loans, by abusing his position in the bank and secondly, receiving kickbacks/gratification for the same," ED’s chargesheet said in May. ED has pegged the proceeds of crime at ₹5,050 crore and says a complex web of at least 100 shell companies was used to channel this money.