MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches at five locations belonging to Cox and Kings Ltd in connection with the money laundering probe against Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor and others, an official at the investigating agency said.

The bank had an exposure of ₹2,267 crore to the travel company. ED had in March summoned Peter Kerkar, promoter of Cox and Kings, in connection with the case against Rana Kapoor.

As per a forensic audit by PricewaterhouseCoopers in February of the books of Cox and Kings, most of borrowing transactions between the company and Yes Bank were without "proper approvals".

The forensic audit was commissioned by Yes Bank. The audit found nearly ₹21,000 crore worth of funds were allegedly siphoned off, ₹1,100 crore loan violated fiduciary norms and books were also inflated.

In the first chargesheet filed by ED in the Yes Bank case in May, the agency said the bank had created a credit watch list as of March 2019. The names included Cox and Kings, Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL), Reliance Group, Essel Group, and Radius Developers among others.

According to a report by The Indian Express on 24 April, Cox and Kings allegedly falsified financial statements between 2014 and 2019, overstated sales figures and understated debt. It made bogus sales of ₹5,278 crore to 147 customers between 2014 and 2019.

Cox and Kings total dues to financial creditors stand at ₹5,900 crore. Many banks have already provisioned 15-25% till December 2019 for the account. Of all the banks, Yes Bank has the largest exposure, followed by ₹1,065 crore from Axis Bank, ₹635 crore from State Bank of India and ₹270 crore from IndusInd Bank. Cox & Kings has undergoing resolution at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) since October 2019.

This is the second high-value borrower being probed by the ED after DHFL. The promoters of DHFL Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan are in ED custody in connection with the case.

