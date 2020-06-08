Yes Bank case: ED conducts searches at Cox and Kings premises

Cox and Kings total dues to financial creditors stand at ₹5,900 crore. Many banks have already provisioned 15-25% till December 2019 for the account. Of all the banks, Yes Bank has the largest exposure, followed by ₹1,065 crore from Axis Bank, ₹635 crore from State Bank of India and ₹270 crore from IndusInd Bank. Cox & Kings has undergoing resolution at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) since October 2019.