Yes Bank-DHFL fraud case: ED attaches assets worth 415 crore

The investigation further revealed that immediately after the said transfer of funds to the tune of ₹3,983 crore by Yes Bank to DHFL appraised and sanctioned loans to Radius Group of Sanjay Chhabria and received funds to the tune of ₹2317 crore as loan from DHFL in the name of development of his project "Avenue 54" at Santacruz, Mumbai and then Sanjay Chhabria diverted the same without using it for the declared purpose.