Yes Bank: ED arrests 2 Cox and Kings Group executives

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested the former CFO and the former internal auditor of the Cox and Kings Group in connection with its money laundering probe in the Yes Bank alleged loan default case.

The agency said ex-chief financial officer Anil Khandelwal and ex-internal auditor Naresh Jain were arrested under the provision of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Both the accused were produced before a local court that sent them to 7 days' ED custody, it said in a statement.

The central probe agency said its investigation found that Yes Bank had a total outstanding amount of ₹3,642 crore in respect of Cox & Kings Group of Companies (CKG).

Yes Bank co-promoter Rana Kapoor and and DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan have been arrested in this case by the ED early this year and they are in judicial custody at present.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

