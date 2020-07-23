Home >News >India >Yes Bank hits 20% lower circuit, Sensex marginally up

MUMBAI: Shares of Yes Bank Ltd on Thursday slumped to their 20% lower circuit and traded at 14.60 on BSE with heavy volumes. The stock has consistently been falling since the follow-on public offer pricing which was at a steep discount. This is even as the benchmark BSE Sensex was marginally up 43 points or 0.1% at 37,922.

The lender, which counts State Bank of India as its largest shareholder, wrapped up its 15,000 crore follow-on public offer on 17 June at 12- 13 a share last week. This was nearly 60% discount to its share price of 9 June. Since th, the scrip has fallen over 51%.

CARE Ratings has downgraded the debt worth 106.30 crore issued by Morgan Credits Pvt. Ltd from BB to D (default). Four schemes of Nippon India Mutual Fund have exposure to debt of Morgan Credits.

Morgan Credits is owned by the family of Yes Bank Ltd co-founder Rana Kapoor, who is currently in judicial custody for alleged violation of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).


