Yes Bank is confident of 15% credit growth in FY23
- Yes Bank management on Saturday said that it is confident of meeting the 15% credit growth guidance for fiscal year 2023.
MUMBAI : Yes Bank management on Saturday said that it is confident of meeting the 15% credit growth guidance for the fiscal year 2023, even as it reported a 50% year-on-year jump in net profit during the first quarter of the fiscal year owing to lower provisions. The private sector lender reported a net profit of ₹314 crore at the end of the June quarter, as against ₹203 crore during the corresponding period last year.