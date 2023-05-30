YES BANK launches new logo, to roll out campaign 'Life Ko Banao Rich'2 min read 30 May 2023, 01:17 PM IST
Private lender YES BANK has unveiled a new logo and brand identity, as well as a marketing campaign. The bank said the new identity is designed to meet the needs and aspirations of customers.
Unveiling its fresh brand identity, private lender YES BANK on Tuesday (May 30) launched a new logo of the company and said it is set to roll out an integrated campaign with the tagline – ‘Life Ko Banao Rich’ - which represents the bank’s core focus of being a complete solution provider.
