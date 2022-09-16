Yes Bank moves NCLT against Tulip Star1 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 11:10 PM IST
The National Company Law Tribunal will hear an insolvency resolution case moved by Yes Bank Ltd against Tulip Star Hotels Pvt. Ltd
The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal said it will hear on 7 October an insolvency resolution case moved by Yes Bank Ltd against Tulip Star Hotels Pvt. Ltd in the bankruptcy court.