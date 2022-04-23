Yes Bank's Rana Kapoor, DHFL promoters siphoned off 5,050 crore: ED

Yes Bank had bought debentures worth ₹3,700 crore between April 2018 and June 2018 from DHFL, hence the amount was transferred to DHFL. Then DHFL gave a loan of ₹600 crore to DOIT Urban Ventures Pvt Ltd (an entity, beneficially owned by Rana Kapoor and his family). ED suggested that Yes Bank had used public money for the purchase of the above-said short-term debentures of DHFL, which has not yet been redeemed by DHFL.