Yes Bank's Rana Kapoor gets bail in money laundering case but will continue to remain in jail: Here's why2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 09:42 PM IST
Yes Bank's Rana Kapoor was granted bail in an ongoing money laundering case by Mumbai Special PMLA court on Wednesday. However, he will continue to remain in jail due to other pending cases
In an ongoing money laundering case, Yes bank founder Rana Kapoor was granted bail by a Mumbai Special PMLA Court on Wednesday. Rana Kapoor is accused of doing money laundering in a loan worth ₹900 crores, given to HDIL. Howeever, rana Kapoor will continue to remain in jail due to other pending cases in court.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×