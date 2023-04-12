In an ongoing money laundering case, Yes bank founder Rana Kapoor was granted bail by a Mumbai Special PMLA Court on Wednesday. Rana Kapoor is accused of doing money laundering in a loan worth ₹900 crores, given to HDIL. Howeever, rana Kapoor will continue to remain in jail due to other pending cases in court.

The Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court granted bail to Kapoor in the case on the ground of delayed CBI investigation. The court stated that further imprisonment without a trial is not possible just because of the pending investigation by the CBI.

Also Read: YES Bank share price fluctuates as investors focus on Q4 update

“Is it lawfully permissible to allow the CBI to consume seven years for filing the final report without any progress report and till then suspend the right of under-trial prisoner for an expeditious trial? This is serious," special judge MG Deshpande said in his order on Tuesday, reported HT.

Despite getting relief in one of the cases against him, Rana Kapoor will continue to remain behind bars because of other charges related to money laundering, including Mack Star Marketing’s.

Also read: Android users get new feature that helps save storage on their smartphone

In the filed bail application related to the loan given to HDIL, through Vijay Agarwal and Rahul Agarwal, Rana Kapoor cited the absence of his name in CBI's FIR as the main justification for bail.

Also Read: Indian-origin start-up executives convicted on USD 1 bn corporate fraud charges

Later, the court had asked for a report from the CBI on the status of investigation into the alleged irregularities in the loans disbursed to Mack Star Marketing. However, the representatives of the investigation agency failed to produce a report due to its pending investigation.

Sanjeev Kapoor was first arrested in 2020 for his alleged involvement in money laundering cases linked to loans sanctioned to HDIL promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and his son Sarang. later he was charged in several other cases related to money laundering.