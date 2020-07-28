Home >News >India >Yes Bank shares fall below FPO price of 12, recover a little after 10% fall

MUMBAI: Shares of Yes Bank Ltd on Tuesday slumped for a seventh consecutive session, falling below its follow on public offer price of 12.

So far in the session underway today, the stock hit a lower circuit of 10% but recovered some of its losses and was trading at 11.80 on BSE at 10.05am, down 4.7% from its previous close. Year-to-date, the stock is down 76%.

Yes Bank two weeks ago raised 15,000 crore via a follow-on public offering at 12 per share. Since then, Yes Bank shares have fallen almost 56%.

Investors are also awaiting June quarter earnings due later today. According to 2 Bloomberg analyst estimates, the lender may report a loss of 2,836.60 crore.

Yes Bank on Monday said that Bay Tree India, an entity controlled by American investor Tilden Park, was allotted a 7.48% stake, or 1.875 billion shares of the private lender. Also, State Bank of India said its holding in Yes Bank has come down to 30% after the FPO.

On 17 July, Yes Bank closed its FPO with 95% subscription, driven by institutional investors, even as high net-worth individuals (HNIs) and retail investors showed tepid interest in the offering. The bank received subscriptions for shares worth 14,267 crore in the FPO, at the lower end of the price band of 12-13 per share.

