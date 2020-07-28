MUMBAI: Shares of Yes Bank Ltd on Tuesday slumped for a seventh consecutive session, falling below its follow on public offer price of ₹12.

So far in the session underway today, the stock hit a lower circuit of 10% but recovered some of its losses and was trading at ₹11.80 on BSE at 10.05am, down 4.7% from its previous close. Year-to-date, the stock is down 76%.

Yes Bank two weeks ago raised ₹15,000 crore via a follow-on public offering at ₹12 per share. Since then, Yes Bank shares have fallen almost 56%.

Investors are also awaiting June quarter earnings due later today. According to 2 Bloomberg analyst estimates, the lender may report a loss of ₹2,836.60 crore.

Yes Bank on Monday said that Bay Tree India, an entity controlled by American investor Tilden Park, was allotted a 7.48% stake, or 1.875 billion shares of the private lender. Also, State Bank of India said its holding in Yes Bank has come down to 30% after the FPO.

On 17 July, Yes Bank closed its FPO with 95% subscription, driven by institutional investors, even as high net-worth individuals (HNIs) and retail investors showed tepid interest in the offering. The bank received subscriptions for shares worth ₹14,267 crore in the FPO, at the lower end of the price band of ₹12-13 per share.

