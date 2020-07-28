Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Yes Bank shares fall below FPO price of 12, recover a little after 10% fall
The bank had nearly collapsed in March before it was rescued by State Bank of India under a Reserve Bank of India-authored takeover.

Yes Bank shares fall below FPO price of 12, recover a little after 10% fall

1 min read . 10:48 AM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • Yes Bank two weeks ago raised 15,000 crore via a follow-on public offering at 12 per share
  • Since the FPO, Yes Bank shares have fallen almost 56%. SBI holding in the bank has come down to 30% after the FPO

MUMBAI: Shares of Yes Bank Ltd on Tuesday slumped for a seventh consecutive session, falling below its follow on public offer price of 12.

MUMBAI: Shares of Yes Bank Ltd on Tuesday slumped for a seventh consecutive session, falling below its follow on public offer price of 12.

So far in the session underway today, the stock hit a lower circuit of 10% but recovered some of its losses and was trading at 11.80 on BSE at 10.05am, down 4.7% from its previous close. Year-to-date, the stock is down 76%.

So far in the session underway today, the stock hit a lower circuit of 10% but recovered some of its losses and was trading at 11.80 on BSE at 10.05am, down 4.7% from its previous close. Year-to-date, the stock is down 76%.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Yes Bank two weeks ago raised 15,000 crore via a follow-on public offering at 12 per share. Since then, Yes Bank shares have fallen almost 56%.

Investors are also awaiting June quarter earnings due later today. According to 2 Bloomberg analyst estimates, the lender may report a loss of 2,836.60 crore.

Yes Bank on Monday said that Bay Tree India, an entity controlled by American investor Tilden Park, was allotted a 7.48% stake, or 1.875 billion shares of the private lender. Also, State Bank of India said its holding in Yes Bank has come down to 30% after the FPO.

On 17 July, Yes Bank closed its FPO with 95% subscription, driven by institutional investors, even as high net-worth individuals (HNIs) and retail investors showed tepid interest in the offering. The bank received subscriptions for shares worth 14,267 crore in the FPO, at the lower end of the price band of 12-13 per share.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated