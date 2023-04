In its current fiscal business update released on Wednesday, Yes Bank reported a growth in advances from ₹191,542 crore to ₹201,523 crore, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 11.3% and a quarter-on-quarter increase of over 5.2%.

The financial results for Yes Bank as of March 31, 2023, show a 5.2% quarter-on-quarter growth in loans and advances, the company noted in an official release.

With normalised advances growth for ARC transactions at 5.1% and 13.9%, and a 2.1% quarter-on-quarter growth in deposits.

Additionally, gross retail disbursements during the quarter amounted to Rs. 12,847 crores.

The Credit to Deposit Ratio (A/B) for Yes Bank stood at 92.4%, 89.7%, and 91.8%, while the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) was at 126.3%, 123.3%, and 125.7%.