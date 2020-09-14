Yes Bank surges 5% after Icra upgrades ratings on debt instruments

While the improvement in the capital position remains a key positive for the bank, the covid-19-induced stress on the residual corporate book as on 30 June 2020 are likely to keep the credit costs at elevated levels in the near term, Icra said. The management has guided towards a slippage of around 5% in FY21. Despite having the flexibility to restructure loans, Icra estimates that the slippages and credit costs will remain high in a stress scenario.