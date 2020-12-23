OPEN APP
Yes Securities is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yes Bank (Photo: Mint)
Yes Securities elevates Prasanth Prabhakaran as MD & CEO

1 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2020, 05:02 PM IST PTI

In addition to the existing portfolio, Prasanth Prabhakaran will also oversee the investment banking and merchant banking verticals

NEW DELHI : Yes Securities on Wednesday announced the elevation of Prasanth Prabhakaran as its managing director and chief executive officer with immediate effect.

Prabhakaran was previously the Joint MD and CEO of Yes Securities, spearheading the wealth broking and investment advisory and institutional equities business, the company said in a statement.

Yes Securities is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yes Bank.

Also Read | How hunger came back to haunt India

In addition to the existing portfolio, he will also oversee the investment banking and merchant banking verticals.

With over two-and-a-half decades of experience in banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) space, Prabhakaran has been associated with Yes Securities since 2017. Prior to this, he worked with India Infoline, Kotak Securities and HDFC Bank.

"With the economy bouncing back, markets achieving newer highs and a renewed vigor at Yes Bank, Yes Securities has immense opportunity to leverage and strengthen all four verticals - investment banking, merchant banking, wealth broking and institutional equities," Prabhakaran said.

"...as a client centric organization, we are committed to focus on offering innovative, technologically sound & research-backed financial solutions to achieve elevated customer experience and trust," he added.

