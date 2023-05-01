'Yes sir…': How RRR maker SS Rajamouli responded to Anand Mahindra's film request2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 06:36 PM IST
SS Rajamouli responded to the Mahindra Group chairman and shared an anecdote around the idea of making a movie on Indus Valley Civilisation
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra gave a shoutout to RRR director SS Rajamouli and requested him to consider a film project around the Indus Valley Civilisation (IVC). Anand Mahindra said that the film around the IVC will create global awareness of the ancient civilisation.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×