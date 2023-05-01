Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra gave a shoutout to RRR director SS Rajamouli and requested him to consider a film project around the Indus Valley Civilisation (IVC). Anand Mahindra said that the film around the IVC will create global awareness of the ancient civilisation.

Anand Mahindra also retweeted pictures of different ancient sites of the Indus Valley Civilisation like Harappa, Mohenjo Daro, Dholavira, Lothal, Kalibangan, Banawali, Rakhigarhi, Surkotada, Chanhu Daro and Rupar. The pictures of the ancient sites were shared by a Twitter handle named Desi Thug.

“These are amazing illustrations that bring history alive & spark our imagination. Shoutout to @ssrajamouli to consider a film project based on that era that will create global awareness of that ancient civilisation…," Anand Mahindra said in a tweet.

These are amazing illustrations that bring history alive & spark our imagination. Shoutout to @ssrajamouli to consider a film project based on that era that will create global awareness of that ancient civilisation…😊 https://t.co/ApKxOTA7TI — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 29, 2023

SS Rajamouli responded to the Mahindra Group chairman and shared an anecdote around the idea of making a movie on Indus Valley Civilisation. The director said that an idea struck him during the shooting of the film 'Megadheera' in Dholavira and he even visited Pakistan to work on the idea, but it was dropped due to denial of the permissions.

“Yes sir… While shooting for Magadheera in Dholavira, I saw a tree so ancient that It turned into a fossil. Thought of a film on the rise and fall of Indus valley civilization, narrated by that tree!! Visited Pakistan few years later. Tried so hard to visit Mohenjodaro. Sadly, was denied permission," SS Rajamouli tweeted.

Yes sir… While shooting for Magadheera in Dholavira, I saw a tree so ancient that It turned into a fossil. Thought of a film on the rise and fall of Indus valley civilization, narrated by that tree!!



Visited Pakistan few years later. Tried so hard to visit Mohenjodaro. Sadly,… https://t.co/j0PFLMSjEi — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 30, 2023

SS Rajamouli is one of the most renowned producers, screenwriters, and filmmakers of Indian cinema. He is known for making films around Indian history like Baahubali and RRR, which recently won the Oscar.

SS Rajamouli has been recognized with many awards both nationally and internationally. These include five Nandi Awards, four Filmfare Awards South, two Saturn Awards, and three National Film Awards. In 2016, he was honored with the Padma Shri award by the Indian government as a tribute to his contributions to the cultural sector.