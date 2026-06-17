‘Yes, we did it,’ Modi-Starmer hot mic moment suggests breakthrough in UK-India trade deal | Watch

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer raised expectations that Britain has resolved a trade impasse with India, when he and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were caught on a microphone at the G7 summit in France saying some form of agreement had been reached.

“We did it,” Modi can be heard saying to Starmer as the two men meet on the sidelines of the meeting, with other leaders milling around. Starmer then replies: “We did it. Yes, yes, yes, I hear. We got it over the line. So this is good.”

What caused the delay in implementation? While the subject of their conversation wasn’t explicit, the exchange suggests they may be closer to resolving issues over a trade deal sealed last year, but not yet fully implemented. India initially blamed the UK’s parliamentary process for the hold-up, but more recently officials from the Asian nation have suggested they could delay the progress over disagreements about new UK steel safeguards.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the significance of the Modi-Starmer hot mic moment at the G7 Summit? ⌵ The hot mic moment between PM Modi and UK PM Keir Starmer suggests a breakthrough in resolving a trade impasse, indicating potential progress towards implementing the India-UK trade deal. 2 What issues caused the delay in the India-UK trade deal implementation? ⌵ The delay in implementing the India-UK trade deal has been attributed to the UK's parliamentary process and disagreements related to new UK steel safeguards affecting tariff-free import quotas. 3 How did Modi and Starmer plan to announce their trade agreement? ⌵ During their conversation, Modi and Starmer discussed coordinating a public announcement regarding their trade agreement, with Starmer suggesting they should put a statement out. 4 Why did India consider reconsidering concessions in the trade agreement with the UK? ⌵ India contemplated reconsidering some concessions in the trade agreement due to recent UK steel safeguards, which significantly reduce tariff-free import quotas, impacting their economic interests. 5 Should India and the UK expedite their trade partnership discussions? ⌵ Given the recent developments and positive exchanges between Modi and Starmer, expediting trade partnership discussions could enhance bilateral economic cooperation and address existing trade barriers.

India had been saying it may reconsider some concessions under the free trade agreement with Britain in response to the UK’s recent steel safeguards, which will sharply reduce tariff-free import quotas.

Another mic moment: How will we announce it today? Following the initial exchange between Starmer and Modi, an Indian aide then asks “how will we announce it today?,” with Starmer replying: “I think we put a statement out.” The British premier then says “or we could do something more,” before asking “should I ask our teams how we should do this?”

Starmer’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Starmer and Modi had a formal bilateral meeting at the G7 summit in Evian on Tuesday, but neither of the readouts from the British or Indian sides made any mention of the steel dispute.