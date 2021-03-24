NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday said it outsources workers for certain services in government offices as and when required, but does not maintain a centralised record of the same.

A question in the Lok Sabha sought a response on “whether it is a fact that the employees are outsourced to work in Government offices through contractors, if so, the total number of outsourced employees during the last three years, year-wise and department-wise".

“Yes, sir," said the department of personnel and training (DoPT) of the union government.

“The establishments in the government may outsource employees based on their respective requirements. The General Financial Rules 2017 (GFR 2017) allow the Central Government establishments to outsource certain services. As each Ministry/Department is competent to procure services of outsourcing agencies at their level to meet seasonal or short-term requirements, the centralised data is not maintained in this regard," DopT said in the response.

Outsourced employees have been a talking point in the corridors of central secretariat offices, with government workers' unions saying the practice compromises on job security.

DoPT added that social welfare legislations apply equally to contract and outsourced labourers as in case of regular workers. It also said that the central labour commission is equipped to handle grievances, if any.

“And protection of the interests of contractors’ employees is enforced by the Government through the Office of Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) which carries out inspections in case of complaints received from outsourced employees to regulate issues of employment of contract labour, payment of minimum wages and welfare etc. against the contractors. The centralized data is not maintained in this regard," DoPT said.

