Yet another case where history is repeating itself

Rajiv Gandhi, Indira’s son, was also targeted. On 24 March 1986, the government of India and the Swedish armaments company AB Bofors signed a ₹1,437 crore contract for the sale of 400 howitzers of 155 mm. According to Swedish Radio on 16 April 1987, bribes were made to defence department personnel and some senior politicians in that arrangement. On 20 April, Rajiv Gandhi stated in Parliament that there was no role for a middleman and that no brokerage was given, yet the scandal continued. Fed up, the government set up a joint parliamentary committee in August 1987. Despite the dissenting view of a member, the committee gave a favourable report to the government. The CBI probe, on the other hand, took a long time. The bribery accusations against Rajiv Gandhi and defence secretary S.K. Bhatnagar were eventually dismissed by the Delhi high court on 5 February 2004. The Swedish police also stated in April 2012 that no evidence was found against Rajiv Gandhi and former MP Amitabh Bachchan.