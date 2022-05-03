With NTAGI clearing the Serum Institute's covid vaccine Covovax for Children aged 12-17, Adar Poonawalla pointed out that it is the only vaccine manufactured in India that is also sold in Europe and has an efficacy of > 90%.

Further appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he asserted that this is in line with PM's vision of providing yet another vaccine to protect our children.

Covovax (@Novavax), is now available for children in India. This is the only vaccine manufactured in India that is also sold in Europe and has an efficacy of > 90%. This is in line with Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision of providing yet another vaccine to protect our children. pic.twitter.com/QUm7sZyOfi — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) May 3, 2022

National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) on Tuesday cleared the use of SII's Covovax for Children in the age group of 12 to 17.

India's drug regulator had approved Covovax for restricted use in emergency situations in adults on December 28 and in the 12-17 age group, subject to certain conditions, on March 9. Following this, the data of Covovax was reviewed during NTAGI meeting on April 1. It recommended that the vaccine can be included in the national COVID-19 vaccination programme for inoculating those aged 12 years and above.

India began inoculating children aged 12-14 from March 16. Biological E's Corbevax is being used to inoculate them.

Meanwhile, the vaccine technical group will meet again on 4 May to review the data regarding COVID-19 vaccines for the 5-12 age group. This comes as the government panel's earlier meeting on the issue remained inconclusive. NTAGI earlier met Friday.

Last week, India's drug regulator DCGI granted emergency use authorisation for Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax for those aged five to 12 years and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children in the age group of six to 12 years. Following this, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed "The decision (on vaccination for 5-12 age group) will be taken on the basis of the recommendation of an expert committee."

However, the NTAGI meeting on Friday remained inconclusive about firming up SoP and detailed guidelines for vaccination.