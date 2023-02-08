'Yet to take a positive decision': RBI on increasing overseas investment limits for MFs
RBI Governor Das said that there have been requests from mutual funds and other market players for relaxations of the limits.
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said that currently there is no proposal to increase the overseas investment limits for domestic mutual funds.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×