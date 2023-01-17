Yeti plane crash: Kin of 5 Indians killed sent to Nepal for identification

The relatives of five Indian who lost their in Nepal plane crash, were sent to the country to identify bodies on Monday. A total of 70 people died in the Yeti plane crash on Sunday.
The relatives of five Indian who lost their in Nepal plane crash, were sent to the country to identify bodies on Monday. A total of 70 people died in the Yeti plane crash on Sunday.
“Government is making arrangements to take them to Nepal border. A police officer and retired official are also going with them," father of Anil Kumar Rajbhar, one of the victims of the plane crash told ANI.
“Government is making arrangements to take them to Nepal border. A police officer and retired official are also going with them," father of Anil Kumar Rajbhar, one of the victims of the plane crash told ANI.
He also informed that nine people, family members of victims, were going to Nepal. Rajbhar's father said that the officials might take a DNA test to identify the deceased bodies, however, they will not bring the bodies with them, the government would do that.
He also informed that nine people, family members of victims, were going to Nepal. Rajbhar's father said that the officials might take a DNA test to identify the deceased bodies, however, they will not bring the bodies with them, the government would do that.
The Nepal Police on Monday confirmed that the death toll has risen to 70 and there are still two more unaccounted for bodies in the place crash incident.
The Nepal Police on Monday confirmed that the death toll has risen to 70 and there are still two more unaccounted for bodies in the place crash incident.
The fatal air crash in Nepal on Sunday adds to the Himalayan country’s reputation as the most dangerous place to fly on the planet, Bloomberg reported.
The fatal air crash in Nepal on Sunday adds to the Himalayan country’s reputation as the most dangerous place to fly on the planet, Bloomberg reported.
Many of the passengers on Sunday's flight were returning home to Pokhara, though the city is also popular with tourists since it's the gateway to the Annapurna Circuit hiking trail. On Monday evening, relatives and friends were still gathered outside a local hospital, some shouting at officials to speed up the post mortems so they could hold funerals for their loved ones.
Many of the passengers on Sunday's flight were returning home to Pokhara, though the city is also popular with tourists since it's the gateway to the Annapurna Circuit hiking trail. On Monday evening, relatives and friends were still gathered outside a local hospital, some shouting at officials to speed up the post mortems so they could hold funerals for their loved ones.
It's still not clear what caused the crash, which took place less than a minute's flight from the airport on a mild day with little wind.
It's still not clear what caused the crash, which took place less than a minute's flight from the airport on a mild day with little wind.
Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority said the aircraft last made contact with the airport, which began operations only two weeks ago, from near Seti Gorge. A witness who recorded footage of the plane’s descent said it looked like a normal landing until the plane suddenly veered to the left.
Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority said the aircraft last made contact with the airport, which began operations only two weeks ago, from near Seti Gorge. A witness who recorded footage of the plane’s descent said it looked like a normal landing until the plane suddenly veered to the left.
Nepal is home to eight of the world’s 14 highest mountains including Mount Everest. A pilot who routinely flies an ATR 72-500 plane from India to Nepal said the region’s topography, with its mountain peaks and narrow valleys, raises the risk of accidents and sometimes requires pilots to fly by sight rather than relying on instruments.
Nepal is home to eight of the world’s 14 highest mountains including Mount Everest. A pilot who routinely flies an ATR 72-500 plane from India to Nepal said the region’s topography, with its mountain peaks and narrow valleys, raises the risk of accidents and sometimes requires pilots to fly by sight rather than relying on instruments.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.