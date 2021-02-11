Yield on 10 year G-sec falls back to below 6%

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday drove down the 10 year bond yield below 6% by forcing the market to accept a lower yield in a special auction of bonds. RBI had conducted the auction to sell the bonds it refused to sell last week due to the higher yields demanded by the market. In Thursday’s auction, the central bank accepted bids for 10 year and 5 year bonds at 5.97% and 5.54% respectively.

As per a government notification, RBI had offered to sell ₹11,000 crore each of these bonds with an oversubscription option of ₹2000 crore. The two bonds being sold in the special auction was part of RBI's ₹33,000 crore special auction held last Friday.

Separately, even the open market operation conducted on Wednesday also helped to cool down yields which had touched a 5-month high of 6.15% post the monetary policy announcement last Friday. While RBI had offered to purchase ₹20,000 crore government securities, it bought ₹14654 crore in the 10 year segment alone, on Wednesday. While completely leaving out a bond maturing in 2028, and buying ₹2,040 crore and ₹3,306 crore in the 2024 maturity and 2034 maturity respectively. The market had offered ₹89234 crore for the ₹20,000 crore OMO.

“The OMO operations conducted have managed to successfully bring down the yields in the market with the RBI offering a higher price to banks which is mutually beneficial as it brings down yields and helps banks book profit. This appears to be the main aim of the RBI to keep yields stable for the government so as to complete the enhanced borrowing programme for FY21," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Care Rating.

While the central continued to intervene to keep the 10 year G-sec below 6%, it let the yield on 10-year bonds issued by some states cross the 7% mark, which is 40 basis points higher than the level seen before the budget.

In the policy last week RBI assured that it will maintain ample liquidity to manage the government borrowing program in a non-disruptive manner, but failed to cheer the bond market. The centre will be borrowing ₹12 trillion in the next fiscal and said it would borrow ₹80,000 crore extra from the markets this fiscal.

RBI said that it will continue to keep an accommodative policy stance. It also announced several measures including a gradual roll back of a previous 100 basis point cut in cash reserve ratio -- the amount of deposits lenders must set aside as reserves -- that was announced amid the pandemic.

