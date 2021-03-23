Mumbai: Yield on 10-year government bond fell nearly 4 basis points on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of India cancelled a scheduled weekly debt auction of ₹20,000 crore of securities.

At 12.47pm, the 10-year bond yield was at 6.144%, down 4 basis points from its previous close.

RBI on Monday said the government had decided to cancel the auction of ₹20000 crore of bonds after review of its cash balances.

Some traders had been expecting the decision as advance tax collections turned positive at the end of the fourth instalment.

The government had planned record gross market borrowings of about ₹13.9 trillion for the current fiscal year to March, and about ₹12 trillion for the next fiscal year.

Higher government borrowings and a spike in U.S. Treasury yields spooked markets, resulting in yields climbing by about 30 basis points since early February.

