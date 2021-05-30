Hit by Covid and cyclone at the same time, the Odisha government has decided to equip its citizens with adequate knowledge and skills to deal with any future disaster — biological or climate. Chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday informed that his council of ministers has passed a resolution with an objective to create a 'Yodha in every house of Odisha'.

The resolution says that the Covid has created a new reality for everyone. And unlike a cyclone that comes and goes, it says, the pandemic has brought in two new dimensions of human crisis.

"One is the inability to put a timeline as to when crisis will move on. The second is the way crises may assume a new and unexpected form." And for this, the resolution adds the time has come for the government to create a massive knowledge infrastructure that will make everyone a warrior who can deal with disaster. The resolution lists a set of initiatives that the government will take to create a fighter in every home.

What Odisha will do to create Yodha in every house

Will train people at large on how to deal with known emergencies and how to respond to situations where the outcome cannot be predicted.

Will train every government employee on the fundamental nature of different kinds of disaster and pandemic management.

From now on, every high school and college student will learn about disaster and pandemic management as part of the curriculum.

Government jobs and recruitment will have a mandatory syllabus on disaster and pandemic management.

Will train members of mission shakti groups, Vana Surakaya Samitis, and other community based organisations and equip them with the knowledge required to manage disaster and pandemics.

From ward members to chief ministers, everyone will be trained on disaster and pandemic management.

Today, my council of ministers passed this resolution.



World has changed its perception about #Odisha’s ability to deal with disasters in the course of last two decades. There was a time when we evoked pity. Today, the Odisha model of disaster management draws global admiration. pic.twitter.com/8XlpyDgVgo — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 29, 2021

Towards these goals, the resolution says the council of ministers resolved to undertake a detailed training programme to equip citizens with adequate knowledge and skills in disaster and pandemic management.

For this purpose, a task force will be formed to carry forward this mission of building a disaster and pandemic resilient Odisha.

The decision comes just days after cyclone Yaas hit the state, leaving behind a trail of destruction in the coastal region of Odisha. The cyclone hit the state at a time when it was reeling under the unprecedented second wave of Covid-19. Odisha is vulnerable to cyclones and harsh weather conditions due to its geographical location near the Arabian sea.

