'Yodha in every home': How Odisha plans to fight future disasters. Details

'Yodha in every home': How Odisha plans to fight future disasters. Details2 min read . 08:50 AM IST
- Odisha council of ministers has passed a resolution with an objective to create a Yodha in every house of Odisha
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Hit by Covid and cyclone at the same time, the Odisha government has decided to equip its citizens with adequate knowledge and skills to deal with any future disaster — biological or climate. Chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday informed that his council of ministers has passed a resolution with an objective to create a 'Yodha in every house of Odisha'.
Hit by Covid and cyclone at the same time, the Odisha government has decided to equip its citizens with adequate knowledge and skills to deal with any future disaster — biological or climate. Chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday informed that his council of ministers has passed a resolution with an objective to create a 'Yodha in every house of Odisha'.
The resolution says that the Covid has created a new reality for everyone. And unlike a cyclone that comes and goes, it says, the pandemic has brought in two new dimensions of human crisis.
The resolution says that the Covid has created a new reality for everyone. And unlike a cyclone that comes and goes, it says, the pandemic has brought in two new dimensions of human crisis.
"One is the inability to put a timeline as to when crisis will move on. The second is the way crises may assume a new and unexpected form." And for this, the resolution adds the time has come for the government to create a massive knowledge infrastructure that will make everyone a warrior who can deal with disaster. The resolution lists a set of initiatives that the government will take to create a fighter in every home.
What Odisha will do to create Yodha in every house
Towards these goals, the resolution says the council of ministers resolved to undertake a detailed training programme to equip citizens with adequate knowledge and skills in disaster and pandemic management.
For this purpose, a task force will be formed to carry forward this mission of building a disaster and pandemic resilient Odisha.
The decision comes just days after cyclone Yaas hit the state, leaving behind a trail of destruction in the coastal region of Odisha. The cyclone hit the state at a time when it was reeling under the unprecedented second wave of Covid-19. Odisha is vulnerable to cyclones and harsh weather conditions due to its geographical location near the Arabian sea.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!