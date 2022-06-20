Yoga: An idea of PM Modi that is now a global phenomenon

It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who proposed to celebrate Yoga during his speech to the UN General Assembly in 2014, soon after he had received a historic mandate to form the government. As the United Nations approved the same, June 21 has been observed as the International Yoga Day since 2015. While Yoga has always been India’s own way to fitness, it was PM Modi who made it mainstream and spread a wider awareness across the world.

