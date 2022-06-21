Yoga Day: Only a healthy person can build a developed nation, says Mandaviya

Yoga Day: Only a healthy person can build a developed nation, says Mandaviya1 min read . 01:16 PM IST
- Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition. It embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action, Mandaviya said
New Delhi: Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that only a healthy person can build a developed nation, and urged citizens to pledge to be healthy and contribute toward a healthy nation.
Speaking on the occasion of 8th International Yoga Day 2022 on Tuesday, Madaviya said the government is planning to establish 1.5 lakh Ayushman Bharat-Health and. Wellness Centres across the country.
The International Yoga Day celebration was marked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with mass Yoga demonstration at Mysuru Palace Ground in Mysuru, Karnataka. Meanwhile, Mandaviya joined the Yoga Day celebration with the citizens of Gujarat at the Statue of Unity, in Kevadia.
“Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition. Yoga embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action. It is a holistic approach that is invaluable to our health and our well-being," he said.
Prime Minister Modi first proposed the idea of International Day of Yoga in his address during the opening of 69th session of the General Assembly. It was his mission that 21st June was declared as International Day of Yoga by UNGA.
The theme for this year is ‘Yoga for Humanity’ which witnessed many firsts, including a “Guardian Ring" program which entails live streaming of people performing yoga in 16 different time zones along with the rise of the sun.
As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Yoga demonstration by Union Cabinet Ministers is taking place at 75 iconic sites across India, including the Statue of Unity.
