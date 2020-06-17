Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on 21st June on the occasion of International Day of Yoga. This will be live telecast at 6.30 AM on public telecaster Doordarshan and other digital platforms.

PM has also called for an all-party meeting on 19 June to discuss the ongoing border conflict with China. The meeting will be attended by presidents of all political parties.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in the clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff between the two countries.

PM Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat will also be telecasted on 28th June.

