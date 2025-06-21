PM Modi participates in International Yoga Day 2025 in Visakhapatnam — WATCH

To mark International Yoga Day 2025 on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a Yoga session and lead the national event from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. The International Yoga Day is observed on June 21 every year.

PM Modi arrived in Visakhapatnam on Friday evening. He was received by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking in Visakhapatnam on the occasion, PM Narendra Modi said, “The theme of this year's International Day of Yoga is 'Yoga For One Earth, For One Health'. This theme reflects a deep truth: the health of every entity on Earth is interconnected.”

"Yoga awakens us to this interconnectedness, leads us on a journey towards oneness with the world, and teaches us that we are not isolated individuals but part of nature...," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said, “Let this Yoga Day mark the beginning of Yoga for Humanity 2.0... where Inner Peace becomes Global Policy.” He said, “Yoga is the pause button humanity needs... to breathe, to balance, to become whole again.”

He added that for the expansion of Yoga in the world, "India is empowering the science of Yoga through modern research... We are also encouraging evidence-based therapy in the field of Yoga. Delhi AIIMS has done a good job in this regard."

"Its research has shown that yoga has a critical role in the treatment of cardiac and neurological disorders, and it also plays an important role in women's health and mental health," PM Modi said.

