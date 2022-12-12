Yoga highly beneficial in breast cancer treatment: Study

Yoga highly beneficial in breast cancer treatment: Study1 min read . 05:18 PM IST
Inclusion of yoga resulted in a 15% relative improvement in disease free survival nd 14% in overall survival, according to a new study by Tata Memorial Hospital
Inclusion of yoga resulted in a 15% relative improvement in disease free survival nd 14% in overall survival, according to a new study by Tata Memorial Hospital
New Delhi: Inclusion of yoga is highly beneficial in the treatment of breast cancer patients, according to a new study by Tata Memorial Hospital, which found 15% relative improvement in disease free survival (DFS) and 14% in overall survival (OS) after yoga intervention .
New Delhi: Inclusion of yoga is highly beneficial in the treatment of breast cancer patients, according to a new study by Tata Memorial Hospital, which found 15% relative improvement in disease free survival (DFS) and 14% in overall survival (OS) after yoga intervention .
“The yoga intervention was carefully designed with inputs from yoga consultants, clinicians as well as physiotherapists to suit the needs of breast cancer patients and survivors, keeping in focus, the different phases of their treatment and recovery," said the Department of Atomic Energy in a press release.
“The yoga intervention was carefully designed with inputs from yoga consultants, clinicians as well as physiotherapists to suit the needs of breast cancer patients and survivors, keeping in focus, the different phases of their treatment and recovery," said the Department of Atomic Energy in a press release.
The yoga protocol included gentle and restorative yoga postures(asana) with regular periods of relaxation and pranayama. It was implemented through classes by qualified and experienced yoga instructors. Additionally, handouts and CDs of the protocol were provided for maintaining compliance.
The yoga protocol included gentle and restorative yoga postures(asana) with regular periods of relaxation and pranayama. It was implemented through classes by qualified and experienced yoga instructors. Additionally, handouts and CDs of the protocol were provided for maintaining compliance.
“The largest clinical trial is an important milestone in use of yoga in breast cancer since this is the first example of a very Indian traditional remedy being tested in a rigorous western design of randomized study with robust sample size," the department added.
“The largest clinical trial is an important milestone in use of yoga in breast cancer since this is the first example of a very Indian traditional remedy being tested in a rigorous western design of randomized study with robust sample size," the department added.
Breast cancer is the commonest cancer affecting women not only in India but globally. It raises huge amount of anxiety in women which is twofold, the first fear of cancer with threat to life and the second worry due to side effects of treatment and coping with it.
Breast cancer is the commonest cancer affecting women not only in India but globally. It raises huge amount of anxiety in women which is twofold, the first fear of cancer with threat to life and the second worry due to side effects of treatment and coping with it.
Nita Nair, presented in a spotlight paper, the results of a landmark breast cancer study testing effect of yoga, as a spotlight presentation at the ongoing San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), one of the most prestigious breast cancer conferences in the world held annually in USA.
Nita Nair, presented in a spotlight paper, the results of a landmark breast cancer study testing effect of yoga, as a spotlight presentation at the ongoing San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), one of the most prestigious breast cancer conferences in the world held annually in USA.