Yoga is India's heritage, says Rajnath Singh

Yoga is India's heritage, says Rajnath Singh1 min read . 08:55 AM IST
The International Day of Yoga is celebrated across the world on June 21 every year
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today participated in the countdown programme for International Yoga Day 2022 in Delhi.
Speaking on the occasion, Rajnath Singh said, "Yoga is one of the most important heritage of the country. Yoga brings new energy and new enthusiasm to our life."
The 8th edition of International Day of Yoga (IDY2022) is being promoted through multiple programmes by the Ministry to take the message of Yoga across the world to a wider audience.
The International Day of Yoga is celebrated across the world on June 21 every year.
