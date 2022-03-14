Yoga Mahotsav: 100 days countdown in run-up to 8th International Yoga Day begins

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The International Day of Yoga will also feature 75 heritage cultural sites on June 21 as part of the government's initiative--Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav
The Centre has launched the Yoga Mahotsav 2022-- a 100-day countdown for the 8th International Day of Yoga. The 100-day campaign will be organised in 100 cities and 100 organizations till June 21 across the globe.
According to Ayush Minister Sarbanand Sonowal, the International Day of Yoga will also feature 75 heritage cultural sites on June 21 as part of the government's initiative--Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.
Other programmes in the 100-day celebrations include yoga programmes, yoga demonstrations, workshops, seminars not only in India but across the globe.
The ministry will propagate the benefits of using WHO mYoga App, Namastey App, Y-break App, besides hosting photo contests, quiz contests, discussions on the MyGov platform.
"It is an opportunity for a mass movement to promote health, wellbeing, and peace across the globe," Sonowal said, adding that the WHO's Global Centre for Traditional Medicine was being established in India.
The Yoga Mahotsav was launched in the presence of Union Ministers Bhupendra Yadav, Mahehdrabhai Munjpara, Meenakshi Lekhi, Haryana Chief Minister Manoharlal Khattar, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, and Swami Chidanand Saraswati, President of Rishikesh-based Parmarth Niketan.
Khattar said that Haryana was the first state to establish a Yoga Commission and would soon set up an Ayush University in Kurukshetra.
"We have also taken initiative to make it mandatory to make available an Ayush doctor in almost 2,000 Public Health Centres of Haryana," he said.