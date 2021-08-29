New Delhi: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday announced a series of events and campaigns—the national launch of Y-Break App from Vigyan Bhawan, year-long campaigns of cultivation of medicinal plants in farmland, distribution of medicinal plants to households and sensitization of students on Ayush systems—aimed at commemorating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav .

The week-long activities and campaigns from 30 August to 5 September will aim to address all categories of the population—from children to elders; and from farmers to corporates—while reaching remote areas, Union Ayush minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Sunday.

“Ministry of Ayush has taken the opportunity to enhance its service delivery for the benefit of the masses of the country. All state governments will also participate and help the ministry in its endeavour. Ayush has the capacity and wisdom to serve all sections of the society and we will showcase this strength and commitment during this week," Sonowal said.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is a series of events being organized by the government to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India’s independence. The event will be celebrated as a jan-utsav in the spirit of jan-bhagidari.

Among the slated activities are the cultivation of medicinal plants on 75,000 hectares of land on 31 August, the launch of the Y-Break App, a five-minute Yoga protocol for office goers on 1 September and the distribution of Ayush prophylactic medicines with a special focus on the above 60 years age group on 2 September.

The distribution of Ayush prophylactic medicines with a special focus on the individuals aged above 60 years will help the community build immunity against the covid-19 pandemic. There are covid-related protocols issued for different Ayush systems. The ministry will also disseminate the guidelines on diet and lifestyle.

Moreover, under the ‘AyushAapkeDwar’ programme, saplings will be distrusted to households to promote the concept of growing medicinal plants in the kitchen garden. It will help households to use the medicines from their gardens for common illnesses.

To orient the young minds towards Ayush and help them remain healthy, a series of sensitization lectures on the Ayush system for higher secondary school students and college students will also be launched during the week and IEC material will be distributed to them.

“Students of different institutions of the country will be made aware about the efforts made by the Ministry of Ayush and we will connect them with AYUSH sectors," said Sonowal.

The Ayush week will begin with a national webinar on “Surviving the storm through Ayush Shelter" on 30 August.

Sonowal said the launch of the cultivation campaign of medicinal plants covering 75,000 hectares of land will ensure the availability of medicines and will be a source of steady income for the farmers. The activity will be implemented through the National Medicinal Plants Board. All state medicinal plant boards will be on board to achieve the target. “It will benefit the farmers in a big way, he said.

The launch of the Y-Break application is one of the most important activities planned by the ministry of Ayush. The application will be launched from Vigyan Bhawan. The yoga protocol including asanas, pranayam and dhyan will be helpful for government as well as private employees. it will help them de-stress, refresh and re-focus with enhanced immunity at their workplaces.

“The Y-Break mobile application has been developed by MDNIY (Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga). Through this app, yoga and meditation can be done anywhere in just 5 minutes," Sonowal said.

