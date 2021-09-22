The Education Ministry on Wednesday informed that Yogesh Singh has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of Delhi University. “Hon'ble Visitor appoints Vice-Chancellors of 2 Central Universities: University of Delhi (Prof Yogesh Singh); Dr Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya, Sagar (Prof Neelima Gupta)," the ministry said in a tweet.

Hon'ble Visitor appoints Vice-Chancellors of 2 Central Universities.@rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/hqymsUC7Eo — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) September 22, 2021

Currently, Professor Pooran Chand Joshi is the interim Vice-Chancellor. He was appointed to the post following then V-C Professor Yogesh Kumar Tyagi's suspension.

In October last year, Tyagi was suspended on the orders of President Ram Nath Kovind who has also directed an inquiry against him over allegations of dereliction of duty.

The President, who is the Visitor to the university, placed Tyagi under suspension to ensure fair inquiry.

An official told news agency PTI that all orders issued by or issued with the approval of Tyagi during the period of his absence on medical ground were set aside and to be treated as null and void.

The ministry official told the news agency said that the Vice Chancellor was not administering the university in accordance with (statutory) provisions...which had caused mis-governance and malfunctioning of University of Delhi. "This is not conducive for appropriate academic as well as administrative environment of the university."

"The President of India in his capacity as Visitor of the University, on consideration of facts and material available on record, has ordered to conduct an inquiry into the allegations of dereliction of duties and lack of commitment and devotion to duty against him. The president has also been pleased to place Yogesh Tyagi under suspension with immediate effect until further orders as he may influence/coerce the witnesses and tamper with the material records of the university so as to ensure fair inquiry," the official said.

A controversy had erupted after Tyagi removed Joshi as pro-VC and appointed Geeta Bhatt, the director of the Non-Collegiate Women's Eduction Board of the university, in his place.

Joshi had, meanwhile, notified the appointment of a new registrar, Vikas Gupta, whose interview had been completed and appointment cleared by the executive council. However, Tyagi approved and notified the appointment of P C Jha as acting registrar and director of the South Campus.

The ministry then intervened in the power tussle between the vice chancellor and the pro-vice chancellor, saying appointments made by Tyagi were not "valid" as he was on leave.

The power tussle further intensified with Jha writing to the ministry citing himself as "acting Registrar" and saying that all decisions taken by Tygai were in accordance with university norms. The ministry took objection to the letter and directed the varsity to take strict action against him.

(With inputs from PTI)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.