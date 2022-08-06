Yogi Adityanath announces 48 hours of free bus ride for women on Rakshabandhan in UP1 min read . 06:58 AM IST
The UP CM added that the females can travel free for 48 hours, starting from August 10 midnight till August 12 midnight.
The UP CM added that the females can travel free for 48 hours, starting from August 10 midnight till August 12 midnight.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on 5 August announced free bus rides for women for 48 hours on the occassion of Rakshabandhan. This is termed as CM Yogi's gift to females of the state on the festive occasion.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on 5 August announced free bus rides for women for 48 hours on the occassion of Rakshabandhan. This is termed as CM Yogi's gift to females of the state on the festive occasion.
"On the occasion of Rakshabandhan, the Uttar Pradesh State Transport Corporation should provide free travel facility in buses for the safe travel of all the women of the state," tweeted the office of CM Yogi.
"On the occasion of Rakshabandhan, the Uttar Pradesh State Transport Corporation should provide free travel facility in buses for the safe travel of all the women of the state," tweeted the office of CM Yogi.
With an aim to mark the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava', the UP CM added that the females can travel free for 48 hours, starting from August 10 midnight till August 12 midnight.
With an aim to mark the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava', the UP CM added that the females can travel free for 48 hours, starting from August 10 midnight till August 12 midnight.
Earlier on Sunday, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu urged everyone to uphold the dignity of women and ensure a safe environment for them at all times.
Earlier on Sunday, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu urged everyone to uphold the dignity of women and ensure a safe environment for them at all times.
Naidu celebrated Rakshabandhan at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru with school children from various local schools.
Naidu celebrated Rakshabandhan at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru with school children from various local schools.
"Happy Rakshabandhan! Rakshabandhan is a celebration of the special and deep-rooted bond of love and respect between brothers and sisters. On this auspicious day, let us resolve to uphold the dignity of women and ensure a safe environment for them at all times," Vice-President's office tweeted.
"Happy Rakshabandhan! Rakshabandhan is a celebration of the special and deep-rooted bond of love and respect between brothers and sisters. On this auspicious day, let us resolve to uphold the dignity of women and ensure a safe environment for them at all times," Vice-President's office tweeted.
Rakshabandhan is an annual occasion celebrated throughout the nation to commemorate the special bond between siblings. Traditionally, on this day, sisters tie rakhis on their brother's wrists and both of them exchange gifts.
Rakshabandhan is an annual occasion celebrated throughout the nation to commemorate the special bond between siblings. Traditionally, on this day, sisters tie rakhis on their brother's wrists and both of them exchange gifts.
With ANI inputs.
With ANI inputs.