Yogi Adityanath announces health insurance for labourers

The Uttar Pradesh government announced on Saturday a health insurance of 5 lakh for labourers and also a cover of 2 lakh if they die in an accident or become physically disabled.

Adityanath announced the schemes on Labour Day while virtually interacting with labourers and labour organisations.

In a statement, he said the state government was committed to work for the welfare and upliftment of labourers through various schemes.

